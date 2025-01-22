Sheffield Wednesday have a chance to bounce back from a Yorkshire derby defeat when they host Bristol City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rohl has overseen a remarkable transformation at Hillsborough and the Owls are looking to push towards the Championship play-offs.

However, his side were brought crashing back down to earth at the weekend as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away at Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Wednesday’s first game following an explosive fan forum held by owner Dejphon Chansiri, in which he detailed the lack of communication shared with Rohl.

Here are all the key details as the Owls prepare to host Bristol City.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Bristol City under the lights. | George Wood/Getty Images

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, January 22).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City on TV?

Yes - all of tonight’s Championship fixtures will be available to watch. It has not been selected as the featured game on the the Sky Sports+ channel, but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City?