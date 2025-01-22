Is Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City on TV? Channel and streaming details for Hillsborough showdown

Sheffield Wednesday have a chance to bounce back from a Yorkshire derby defeat when they host Bristol City.

Danny Rohl has overseen a remarkable transformation at Hillsborough and the Owls are looking to push towards the Championship play-offs.

However, his side were brought crashing back down to earth at the weekend as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away at Leeds United.

It was Wednesday’s first game following an explosive fan forum held by owner Dejphon Chansiri, in which he detailed the lack of communication shared with Rohl.

Here are all the key details as the Owls prepare to host Bristol City.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Bristol City under the lights.Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Bristol City under the lights.
Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Bristol City under the lights. | George Wood/Getty Images

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, January 22).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City on TV?

Yes - all of tonight’s Championship fixtures will be available to watch. It has not been selected as the featured game on the the Sky Sports+ channel, but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City?

Sky customers can also stream via the Sky Sports app, or via NOW TV.

