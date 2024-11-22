Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to bounce back from their Steel City derby defeat when they host Cardiff City.

The Owls fell to a 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Sheffield United, heading into the international break with a painful loss to ponder.

However, their return to Championship action presents an opportunity for Wednesday to move on and lift the mood at Hillsborough.

They will be fancied for a win too, with Cardiff having endured a turbulent start to the current campaign. Erol Bulut was axed after the Bluebirds crawled out of the traps and the 22nd-placed side are now under the control of caretaker Omer Riza.

Wednesday, however, have been inconsistent too this season and are just three points above Cardiff.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Cardiff City at Hillsborough. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Here are all the key TV and streaming details as the sides prepare to lock horns.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, November 23.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on TV. It has not been given top billing on any Sky Sports channels, but will be available as an alternative stream on Sky Sports+.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City?