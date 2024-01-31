Is Sheffield Wednesday v Watford on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship fixture
In the final days of the January transfer window, when minds are wrapped up in potential deals, it is easy to forget there is football to be played. For clubs living as dangerously in the Championship as Wednesday are, every game is crucial.
Watford are 18 points ahead of the Owls in the table, but the Hillsborough faithful will be desperate to see Danny Rohl’s men pull off an upset. A win could put Wednesday level on points with Queens Park Rangers and move them closer to 21st-placed Huddersfield Town.
Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Watford.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Watford?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, January 31). It is the only Championship fixture listed for the evening.
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Watford on TV?
No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.
How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Watford?
Fans can stream the match on iFollow, with match passes available to purchase online.
Why is Sheffield Wednesday v Watford taking place on a Wednesday night?
The fixture had initially been scheduled for January 27, but was pushed back due to the progress of both clubs in the FA Cup.