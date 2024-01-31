In the final days of the January transfer window, when minds are wrapped up in potential deals, it is easy to forget there is football to be played. For clubs living as dangerously in the Championship as Wednesday are, every game is crucial.

Watford are 18 points ahead of the Owls in the table, but the Hillsborough faithful will be desperate to see Danny Rohl’s men pull off an upset. A win could put Wednesday level on points with Queens Park Rangers and move them closer to 21st-placed Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all the key details ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Watford.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Watford under the lights at Hillsborough. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Watford?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, January 31). It is the only Championship fixture listed for the evening.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Watford on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Watford?

Fans can stream the match on iFollow, with match passes available to purchase online.

Why is Sheffield Wednesday v Watford taking place on a Wednesday night?