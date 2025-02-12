Sheffield Wednesday are set to get back on the road to face Swansea City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are still just three points adrift of the top six, but will be keen to prevent the gap between themselves and the top six growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below are the key TV and streaming details ahead of the battle between the Swans and the Owls.

Swansea City are set to host Sheffield Wednesday. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

When is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, February 12).

Is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on TV. It has not been given top billing on the Sky Sports+ channel, but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.

Sheffield Wednesday are targeting a return to winning ways against Swansea City. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

How can I stream Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday?