Is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Championship clash
Wednesday were beaten by West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, conceding six minutes deep into stoppage time. Swansea, meanwhile, defeated Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate.
The Owls are still just three points adrift of the top six, but will be keen to prevent the gap between themselves and the top six growing.
Below are the key TV and streaming details ahead of the battle between the Swans and the Owls.
When is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, February 12).
Is Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown live on TV. It has not been given top billing on the Sky Sports+ channel, but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.
How can I stream Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday?
Fans can stream the action via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.