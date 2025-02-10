Is Watford v Leeds United on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Championship battle
The club’s quest for promotion back to the Premier League was put on hold at the weekend, as the Whites locked horns with Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Daniel Farke made 10 changes and there was a clear impact upon the rhythm, as Leeds delivered a lacklustre display and were beaten 2-0.
However, the cup exit allows for greater focus on the league campaign and the Whites will be hoping to return to winning ways at Vicarage Road.
Watford have promotion ambitions of their own, sitting three points outside the play-offs, therefore will be unlikely to roll over.
Here are the key TV and streaming details ahead of the battle between the Hornets and the Whites.
When is Watford v Leeds United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
Is Watford v Leeds United on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown on the Sky Sports+ channel. It does not need to chosen as an alternative broadcast, as it has been given top billing.
How can I stream Watford v Leeds United?
Supporters can stream via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.