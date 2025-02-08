Sheffield Wednesday could potentially surge into the top six of the Championship with a win over West Bromwich Albion.

In stark contrast to the dire position Wednesday found themselves in a year ago, the Owls are in the hunt for promotion and are hovering outside the play-off places.

The final play-off spot is currently occupied by West Brom, who sit two points above the Owls.

FA Cup fourth round action has reduced the number of Championship fixtures due to take place this weekend, handing Wednesday a golden opportunity.

The Hawthorns is set to host West Bromwich Albion's battle with Sheffield Wednesday. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

They may only make a brief surge into the top six, but even the temporary placing would give Danny Rohl’s men a psychological boost.

Here are the key details ahead of the meeting between the Baggies and the Owls.

When is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, February 8.

Sheffield Wednesday are just three points adrift of the play-offs. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on the Sky Sports+ channel. It will not need to be selected as an alternative broadcast option, with the fixture receiving top billing.

How can I stream West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?