Is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Championship showdown
In stark contrast to the dire position Wednesday found themselves in a year ago, the Owls are in the hunt for promotion and are hovering outside the play-off places.
The final play-off spot is currently occupied by West Brom, who sit two points above the Owls.
FA Cup fourth round action has reduced the number of Championship fixtures due to take place this weekend, handing Wednesday a golden opportunity.
They may only make a brief surge into the top six, but even the temporary placing would give Danny Rohl’s men a psychological boost.
Here are the key details ahead of the meeting between the Baggies and the Owls.
When is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?
Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, February 8.
Is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown live on the Sky Sports+ channel. It will not need to be selected as an alternative broadcast option, with the fixture receiving top billing.
How can I stream West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?
Fans can stream via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.