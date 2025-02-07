Leeds United’s Championship promotion push is set to be put on hold as the Whites host Millwall in the FA Cup.

A 1-0 win over Harrogate Town gave Leeds a spot in the fourth round, with their league rivals Millwall set to prove the opposition.

Daniel Farke’s side are heading into the game on a high, having dispatched of Cardiff City and Coventry City in convincing fashion across their last two games.

Millwall, meanwhile, have won each of their last three Championship games and conceded just once.

The two sides last met in November, when the Lions defeated the Whites in London. Prior to that meeting, Leeds were unbeaten in three against their rivals.

Below are the key TV and streaming details ahead of the renewal of a fierce rivalry.

When is Leeds United v Millwall?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:15pm on Saturday, February 8.

Is Leeds United v Millwall on TV?

Despite the selection of an early kick-off time, the fixture has not been chosen for live broadcast.

How can I stream Leeds United v Millwall?

