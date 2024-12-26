'It was a bit awkward' - Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane makes candid admission over final months as a player
The 33-year-old returned to Oakwell in the summer, taking on a dual role seven years after his last spell with the Reds came to an end.
He was a talismanic figure for Barnsley between 2014 and 2017, therefore his return generated plenty of excitement among the Oakwell faithful.
However, coaching was the primary focus for the ex-Republic of Ireland international and he made just two appearances. He recently announced his retirement from playing, but has retained his coaching gig in South Yorkshire.
“I was putting so much into coaching, that flipping my mentality to playing was something I also found difficult,” he told The Coaches’ Voice. “Being in every coaches’ meeting, getting changed in the coaches’ changing room, having a desk - the players saw me more as a coach.
“For me to then go on the pitch to play, was something I found quite difficult. Could the players really give out to me if I gave the ball away? Or if I lost my runner, or didn't pick my man out from a corner? It was a bit awkward.”
Dean Whitehead’s departure from the coaching staff in September only heightened Hourihane’s importance to Darrell Clarke’s team.
“With the focus, hunger and success that I wanted to bring to coaching, I wasn't doing myself justice,” Hourihane said. “That didn’t sit right with me. Around the same time, Barnsley first-team coach Dean Whitehead left for Stoke [City], and I was told they didn’t want to bring another coach in.
“The club were really impressed with the work I was doing, and they knew where I was at in terms of my hunger to coach. So I was asked to step up and take on more.”
Hourihane also represented the likes of Aston Villa and Sheffield United during a playing career that spanned 15 years.
“Making the transition from playing to coaching has also been helped by the fact that I am really content with what I achieved as a player<” he said. “That included playing more than 600 games at all four levels of English football, as well as for my country, Ireland, and winning three promotions.”
