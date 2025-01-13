'It's a big relief' - Norwich City complete permanent signing of midfielder from Sheffield United
The midfielder joined the Blades from Brondby in the summer of 2023 but suffered relegation from the Premier League in his debut season in England.
He was loaned to Norwich back in August, with the Canaries holding the option to make the move permanent upon the completion of certain criteria.
The 23-year-old has proven to be a hit at Carrow Road and his exploits have prompted Norwich to trigger their option to secure his services permanently.
He said: "It's a big relief. I've really enjoyed the first six months at the club. My teammates, the coaching, it's all been really nice.
"I just felt at home since day one. I can call myself a permanent Norwich player now, it's a big relief and I'm very happy and very proud to move forward."
Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper added: "We’ve been really pleased with Anis’ impact since his arrival on loan in the summer.
"He’s a great age, has slotted seamlessly into our environment, and his performance level since he’s been with us has been really good. He fits well into the way that we want to play, and he’s someone that we are happy to secure permanently.
"He has quickly established himself as a key figure amongst our group and we’re looking forward to getting him back as soon as we can to help us achieve our goals in the future."
Norwich sit 11th in the Championship table, while Sheffield United currently occupy third place.
