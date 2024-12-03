Jack Harrison update emerges amid uncertainty over future of Everton's on-loan Leeds United winger

Tom Coates
Tom Coates

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 15:49 BST
Everton are reportedly planning to retain Leeds United winger Jack Harrison for the duration of his season-long loan.

Harrison returned to Goodison Park in the summer, sealing a season-long loan switch to the Toffees for a second consecutive campaign.

He has featured regularly under Sean Dyche this term, missing just one Premier League game, but has come under fire for his form.

According to TEAMtalk’s Harry Watkinson, Everton are not planning to send Harrison back to Elland Road in the January transfer window.

Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton from Leeds United.
Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton from Leeds United. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Posting on X, he said: “Understand Everton have no plans to terminate Jack Harrison’s loan in January, despite rumours. Due to the small size of Everton’s squad they have no intention of allowing him to leave.”

Harrison initially joined Leeds in 2018, making a loan move to West Yorkshire from Manchester City. He went on to spend three years on loan at Leeds before his move to the Whites was made permanent in 2021.

The 28-year-old has made a total of 206 appearances for Leeds, scoring 34 goals and registering 32 assists.

It remains unclear whether or not he will wear a Leeds shirt again, although others who departed on loan following the club’s relegation to the Championship have been reintegrated.

Brenden Aaronson is now a regular fixture under Daniel Farke, while defender Max Wober is also back in the Whites ranks.

Leeds sit third in the Championship table, while Everton occupy 15th place in the Premier League.

