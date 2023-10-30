The £5m signing has netted three times for Hull City – including Saturday's picture-book contribution against Preston – while also scoring twice on his dazzling debut for England Under-21s in their 9-1 blitzing of Serbia at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

He'd be forgiven for not wanting the month to end, with things topped off against North End with his virtuoso strike.

It was made all the more sweeter after missing a huge chance just before the interval.

Hull City and England under-21 star Jaden Philogene celebrates scoring for England earlier this month. He rounded off an outstanding October with a fine strike for the Tigers against Preston North End on Saturday. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The former Aston Villa player, 21, who had netted in the midweek win at Birmingham City, said: “It's probably my best ever (goal). I took two players on and scored. It was the best feeling. When you are angry and getting denied so many chances and you score the winner.”

Philogene's goal atoned for his big miss after being sent clear moments before the break.

Ahead of the game, head coach Liam Rosenior had urged his City charges to become more ruthless in their finishing and while those words weren't heeded by Philogene in terms of that moment, he provided the perfect response in the 68th minute.

He continued: “Some of my team-mates said: 'Just shoot.' I know I have to shoot, they don't have to tell me twice. I made a mistake, it happens, but you have got to keep going.

“The gaffer was not really angry with me. He just said: 'Next one – make sure you put that in the back of the net.'