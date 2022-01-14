The left-back or left-footed centre-back comes from the opposite end of the experience scale to Leon Legge, who joined in a swap deal with Connor Hall on Tuesday.

Legge is a 36-year-old former Port Vale captain who will be making his 400th league appearance when he makes his League Two debut for the Sulphurites, Richards a promising 20-year-old whose only senior football has come playing for Wolves's under-21s against league opposition in the Football League Trophy.

ARRIVAL: Lewis Richards has joined Harrogate Town on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international was an unused substitute in Europa League ties against Besiktas and Sevilla.

Harrogate assistant manager Paul Thirlwell said the youngster's main attribute is that he wants to defend - not always the case with modern players.

"He’s down to earth and really wants to be a defender, which is refreshing in that he wants that to be his main attribute," he said.

“He can play in different positions and in different systems either as a centre-half or a full-back. He wants to get out there and stop crosses, wants to learn and is generally just a good footballer.

"He’s still young as well and will improve all the time so we’re really looking forward to having him on board.”

Richards is Harrogate's fourth signing of the window, having loaned Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra from Huddersfield Town.