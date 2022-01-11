January transfer window: Leon Legge's aggression and leadership behind Harrogate Town swap deal for Connor Hall

Although the signings were announced half an hour apart, the pair have moved in opposite directions, with Legge joining from Port Vale, the club Hall has gone to.

At 6ft 4in, Legge brings an extra inch of height but also added experience being eight years older than Sheffield-born Hall. Unless it comes in the Football League Trophy, his Harrogate debut will be his 400th league appearance.

NEW SIGNING: Leon Legge (right) joins Harrogate Town from Port Vale

After starting his career in non-league football, Legge went on to play for Gillingham, Brentford, Cambridge United and Port Vale.

Weaver highlighted his aggression and leadership, and the club's press release spoke of a "no-nonsense defender who prides himself on winning aerial duels and keeping a clean sheet."

Clean sheets are something Harrogate have not had enough of this season, with Weaver bemoaning their defensive work on many occasions. Their last league shut-out was at Carlisle United in November.

Importantly at Harrogate, Legge also has a non-league background, having played for for the likes of Eastbourne, Hailsham and Lewes which should allow him to fit in with the dressing-room mentality.

MOVING ON: Promotion hero Connor Hall has moved in the opposite direction

Legge also played in a Football League Trophy final with Brentford in 2011, something Harrogate are looking to do this season. They are in the last eight of this season's competition, looking for their third Wembley appearance in succession, having never played at the ground before August 2020.

Hall appeared in both games, scoring in the 2020 Conference play-off final to cap a season which saw him named the Sulphurites' player of the year. In May 2021, they followed it up by winning the delayed FA Trophy final.

He made over 100 appearances for the club, and has played 25 times this season.

Legge captained Port Vale, and has 36 league goals to his name.