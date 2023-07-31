The Dutch marksman has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks, with Leeds, Everton, Southampton and Leicester City all linked with swoops for him.
However, his short-term future may lie in Wales. According to WalesOnline, Piroe is set to stay at Swansea despite indicating he has no intention of signing a contract extension.
His current deal runs out next year but Swansea’s £15m valuation of their star forward is said to have been a “partial sticking point” to securing a sale.
Piroe’s representatives are said to be unhappy with Swansea’s proposals on how a potential deal would be structured having previously agreed the terms of a sale.
A move for the 23-year-old is now reportedly unlikely unless Swansea are willing to structure a sale that would prove satisfactory to Piroe’s camp. Leeds are not particularly well-stocked in the forward department and recent injuries to Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter have worried supporters.
However, as it stands, Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow remain the club’s only senior recruits of the summer.