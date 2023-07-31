The Dutch marksman has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks, with Leeds, Everton, Southampton and Leicester City all linked with swoops for him.

However, his short-term future may lie in Wales. According to WalesOnline, Piroe is set to stay at Swansea despite indicating he has no intention of signing a contract extension.

His current deal runs out next year but Swansea’s £15m valuation of their star forward is said to have been a “partial sticking point” to securing a sale.

The Dutch marksman has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Piroe’s representatives are said to be unhappy with Swansea’s proposals on how a potential deal would be structured having previously agreed the terms of a sale.

A move for the 23-year-old is now reportedly unlikely unless Swansea are willing to structure a sale that would prove satisfactory to Piroe’s camp. Leeds are not particularly well-stocked in the forward department and recent injuries to Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter have worried supporters.