Joel Piroe 'set to stay' at Swansea City despite reported interest from Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City and Everton

Leeds United-linked forward Joel Piroe is reportedly set to stay at Swansea City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:30 BST

The Dutch marksman has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks, with Leeds, Everton, Southampton and Leicester City all linked with swoops for him.

However, his short-term future may lie in Wales. According to WalesOnline, Piroe is set to stay at Swansea despite indicating he has no intention of signing a contract extension.

His current deal runs out next year but Swansea’s £15m valuation of their star forward is said to have been a “partial sticking point” to securing a sale.

The Dutch marksman has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesThe Dutch marksman has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
The Dutch marksman has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Piroe’s representatives are said to be unhappy with Swansea’s proposals on how a potential deal would be structured having previously agreed the terms of a sale.

A move for the 23-year-old is now reportedly unlikely unless Swansea are willing to structure a sale that would prove satisfactory to Piroe’s camp. Leeds are not particularly well-stocked in the forward department and recent injuries to Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter have worried supporters.

However, as it stands, Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow remain the club’s only senior recruits of the summer.

