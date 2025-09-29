Shrewsbury Town are reportedly offering terms to Josh Ruffels following his Huddersfield Town exit.

The decks were cleared at the Accu Stadium over the summer and Ruffels was among those moved on as part of the shake-up.

He had been on the books of the Terriers for four years and had amassed 80 appearances, but was allowed to seek pastures new upon the expiry of his contract.

The left-back did not bounce straight back into the game and spent time training with the Professional Footballers’ Association’s squad of free agents.

He was linked with Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon earlier this month, but a League One move has not materialised.

Josh Ruffels was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of the 2024/25 season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Josh Ruffels offer on table

However, it appears Ruffels could be set for an EFL comeback. According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the defender is being tabled an offer by Shrewsbury.

He is said to have been training with the Shropshire club, who are languishing in 23rd in League Two after one win across their opening 10 games.

The report claims Ruffels is due to give an answer this week and with Shrewsbury in a precarious spot, they will be hoping the experienced defender puts pen to paper.

Ruffels is a product of Coventry City’s youth system but it was Oxford United who allowed the defender to establish himself at senior level.

He spent eight years the Kassam Stadium, making over 300 appearances and helping the club rise from League Two to League One.

Josh Ruffels represented Huddersfield Town in the Championship. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

New era at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield’s decision to make wholesale changes to their squad can only be properly assessed in May, when the club’s final League One position is determined.

Parting with such a large number of experienced players, such as Ruffels, Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg, was undeniably a risk.