Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reflected on the struggles of Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips - and addressed the possibility of an outing against Huddersfield Town.

In 2022, Phillips was rewarded for his exploits at Leeds with a high-profile move to Manchester City.

A reported £45m was forked out for the England international, who had performed heroics with his boyhood club in West Yorkshire.

However, opportunities have proven limited for the midfielder at the Etihad Stadium. He has been loaned out to West Ham United and Ipswich Town, but the spells failed to catapult him up the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled for minutes during his three years at Manchester City. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Leeds United comparison

Speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup trip to Huddersfield Town, Guardiola said: “Maybe I didn't give him enough minutes, I don't know.

“In that moment Rodri was fit, like our father, protective of the other 10 sons. And maybe the lack of minutes, maybe the way we played - completely different from Leeds with Marcelo [Bielsa].

“Always I feel attached and understandable completely with players, what they feel because always I believe in that level, all players are really, really good.

“It's just the environment, how they connect with the way we play, especially with other mates. And players play good when they have minutes, games, games, games and I didn't give them. And when that’s happened I feel bad."

Kalvin Phillips has been unable to emulate the success he enjoyed at Leeds United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town chance

Phillips has been named in Manchester City’s 25-man Premier League squad, although does not appear set to start featuring prominently.

However, it appears there is a chance he could make a competitive comeback against his former club’s Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield.

The Terriers are due to host Manchester City at the Accu Stadium tonight (September 24).

