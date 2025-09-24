Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City boss makes Leeds United admission as Huddersfield Town possibility explained
In 2022, Phillips was rewarded for his exploits at Leeds with a high-profile move to Manchester City.
A reported £45m was forked out for the England international, who had performed heroics with his boyhood club in West Yorkshire.
However, opportunities have proven limited for the midfielder at the Etihad Stadium. He has been loaned out to West Ham United and Ipswich Town, but the spells failed to catapult him up the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Leeds United comparison
Speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup trip to Huddersfield Town, Guardiola said: “Maybe I didn't give him enough minutes, I don't know.
“In that moment Rodri was fit, like our father, protective of the other 10 sons. And maybe the lack of minutes, maybe the way we played - completely different from Leeds with Marcelo [Bielsa].
“Always I feel attached and understandable completely with players, what they feel because always I believe in that level, all players are really, really good.
“It's just the environment, how they connect with the way we play, especially with other mates. And players play good when they have minutes, games, games, games and I didn't give them. And when that’s happened I feel bad."
Huddersfield Town chance
Phillips has been named in Manchester City’s 25-man Premier League squad, although does not appear set to start featuring prominently.
However, it appears there is a chance he could make a competitive comeback against his former club’s Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield.
The Terriers are due to host Manchester City at the Accu Stadium tonight (September 24).
Yesterday, Guardiola said: "Today he is in London because he will be a father for the second time. He's coming back, training with us and we will see what happens. He's coming from surgery so now has to make training sessions and maybe some minutes in some games."