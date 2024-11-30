Kettering Town v Doncaster Rovers: The FA Cup narrative is not all about Poppies, insists Grant McCann

FOR FA Cup romanticists, the narrative at Latimer Park is all about seventh-tier outfit Kettering at high noon on Sunday - allied to the transformative effects of what another giant-killing victory would mean.

For his part, Grant McCann begs to differ, with the second-round tie meaning just as much in his eyes to Doncaster Rovers on a weekend when lower-league clubs are not short of incentives either.

McCann observed: "It’s the beauty of the FA Cup. As much as it’s big for Kettering and financially big for them, it’s big for us as well and no different.

"I make bones about that; financially it’s huge for us and for us to go further in this competition helps us in every way."

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The homework that Rovers have done on Kettering, three divisions and 68 places below them in the pyramid, has been extensive, while also being backed up by some personal insight.

McCann was a regular visitor to the Poppies during his time in charge of Peterborough with first-team coach Lee Glover, who hails from the town, also knowing the club intimately.

On Southern League Premier Central outfit Kettering, who knocked out neighbours Northampton in a stunning round-one upset and have ‘names’ such as Gary Hooper, Nile Ranger and Marvin Sordell in their ranks, McCann added: "We are looking forward to the challenge and have 500 or 600 fans coming down to help and support us.

"I’ve been to Kettering numerous times when I was at Peterborough and I have watched games. So I know exactly what to expect and know what their team is about. We have watched them three or four times and I’ve watched them myself. So, we’re going into the game well prepared.

"We know it’s going to be a tough game. We know the stadium and Lee Glover has been there and managed the club before and it helps us.

"We’ve got sort of a ‘foot in the door’ and know a bit about them. There’s some players I know and have worked with (before) at previous clubs.