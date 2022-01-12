New Doncaster Rovers signing Kieran Agard (right), with manager Gary McSheffrey (left). Picture courtesy of DRFC.

The 32-year-old has joined the club from Plymouth Argyle, with manager Gary McSheffrey confident that the forward can reacquaint himself with the goals trail back in South Yorkshire.

Agard, who also counts MK Dons and Bristol City among his former clubs, has found the net just three times at Argyle this term after joining last summer from MK - with opportunities having proved hard to come by in Devon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agard was brought in by the Pilgrims as a free agent after being without a club since he was released by MK at the end of last season.

He went on to make a total of five starts and 11 substitute appearances for Argyle and scored three goals.

The Londoner had a far more profitable time in his early years at MK, scoring 22 times during their promotion from League Two in 2018-19. He was also promoted through the lower leagues on two occasions during his successful association with Rotherham.

He struck six times in 30 league appearances in the Millers' promotion from League Two in 2012-13 and then backed up superbly with 21 goals in the following campaign as Steve Evans's side went up to the Championship.

On his first signing since becoming Rovers manager, McSheffrey said: "Kieran adds goals. He's got good experience and played at big clubs in this division, so this won't faze him.

"We want Doncaster to be his home where he gets those regular goals again. He's got himself fit and he's in a position where he wants to hit the ground running.

"Strikers know where the net is, but they need to have a place where they are confident, and I think this will be the place for him."

Agard, who has scored over a century of goals in his career, added: "I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"I spoke to the gaffer and as soon as he said he was interested, I couldn't wait to get here.

"I always feel I'm going to get a chance in a game, and when that chance comes along it's about staying calm and hopefully I can get some goals.

"I've been around the game for a while, so I'm always there to help the young lads. I'll be there if they have any questions. Anything I can do to help, I will."