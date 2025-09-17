Newcastle United 'keeping tabs on' Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo after summer Leeds United link

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 17th Sep 2025, 14:15 BST
Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo was linked with Leeds United in the summer - and is now reportedly of interest to Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old’s rise to prominence has been a bright light in a turbulent chapter in the history of Manchester United.

However, the England international has found opportunities limited since the arrival of Ruben Amorim as Red Devils boss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was talk of a potential loan exit in the summer, with Leeds among those reported to be interested.

An Old Trafford departure did not materialise, but Mainoo’s continual presence on the fringes is fuelling talk of a January move.

Kobbie Mainoo has fallen out of favour at Manchester United.placeholder image
Kobbie Mainoo has fallen out of favour at Manchester United. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Kobbie Mainoo eyed

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are keeping tabs with a view to making a mid-season move for the central midfielder.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is believed to be an admirer of Mainoo, who has amassed 75 senior appearances for Manchester United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds and Manchester United are bitter rivals, but have done business together in the transfer market over the years.

Business between rivals

In the summer of 2021, Daniel James crossed the rivalry divide to join Leeds from Manchester United in a £25m move.

Four years prior, Leeds had signed defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Mainoo, and whether Manchester United will consider sanctioning an exit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kobbie Mainoo featured for Manchester United against Leeds United in a summer pre-season friendly. placeholder image
Kobbie Mainoo featured for Manchester United against Leeds United in a summer pre-season friendly. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Leeds added Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff to their central midfield department over the summer, with the pair joining Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev.

It is not the area seemingly in the most dire need of improving, with Leeds appearing to lack options in the final third.

Leeds attempted to strengthen their attack late in the window, pursuing Brighton & Hove Abion’s Facundo Buonanotte before being beaten to his signature by Chelsea.

The Whites the moved for Fulham’s Harry Wilson on deadline day, only for the Wales international winger to end up staying put.

MORE: Leeds United to ‘renew’ interest in Premier League winger as rivals ‘plan bid’

Related topics:Manchester UnitedNewcastle UnitedKobbie MainooRuben AmorimPremier LeagueTransfer NewsTransfer rumours
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice