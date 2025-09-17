Newcastle United 'keeping tabs on' Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo after summer Leeds United link
The 20-year-old’s rise to prominence has been a bright light in a turbulent chapter in the history of Manchester United.
However, the England international has found opportunities limited since the arrival of Ruben Amorim as Red Devils boss.
There was talk of a potential loan exit in the summer, with Leeds among those reported to be interested.
An Old Trafford departure did not materialise, but Mainoo’s continual presence on the fringes is fuelling talk of a January move.
Kobbie Mainoo eyed
According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are keeping tabs with a view to making a mid-season move for the central midfielder.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe is believed to be an admirer of Mainoo, who has amassed 75 senior appearances for Manchester United.
Leeds and Manchester United are bitter rivals, but have done business together in the transfer market over the years.
Business between rivals
In the summer of 2021, Daniel James crossed the rivalry divide to join Leeds from Manchester United in a £25m move.
Four years prior, Leeds had signed defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Old Trafford.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Mainoo, and whether Manchester United will consider sanctioning an exit.
Leeds added Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff to their central midfield department over the summer, with the pair joining Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev.
It is not the area seemingly in the most dire need of improving, with Leeds appearing to lack options in the final third.
Leeds attempted to strengthen their attack late in the window, pursuing Brighton & Hove Abion’s Facundo Buonanotte before being beaten to his signature by Chelsea.
The Whites the moved for Fulham’s Harry Wilson on deadline day, only for the Wales international winger to end up staying put.