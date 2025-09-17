Leeds United to 'renew' interest in Fulham winger Harry Wilson as Everton 'plan bid'
The 28-year-old was targeted by Leeds on deadline day and briefly appeared set for a move to West Yorkshire.
However, Fulham pulled the plug on the deal and kept Wilson in their ranks. He featured against Leeds at the weekend, helping the Cottagers seal a 1-0 victory.
It has been suggested Leeds could move again for Wilson, with the Wales international thought to be keen to get as much game time as possible in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup.
Harry Wilson interest
According to SportsBoom, Leeds will again pursue the winger when the winter transfer window opens in January.
However, their Premier League rivals Everton are also believed to plotting a move to lure the wideman from the capital.
Both clubs are said to believe they can tempt Fulham into a sale with Wilson due to become a free agent in the summer of 2026.
Leeds United’s transfer window struggles
Leeds have come under fire for their inability to add Wilson to their ranks in the dying embers of the summer window.
Their failure was made more frustrating by the fact it followed an unsuccessful swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte.
Whites boss Daniel Farke had called for his squad to be strengthened in the late stages of the window, but the call was not answered.
Leeds have struggled in the final third so far this term, scoring just once across their opening four Premier League goal.
The solitary goal was scored by Lukas Nmecha from the penalty spot against Everton, therefore fans are still waiting on a goal from open play.
Leeds currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, with Burnley, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers below them.