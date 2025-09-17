Leeds United to 'renew' interest in Fulham winger Harry Wilson as Everton 'plan bid'

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 17th Sep 2025, 10:32 BST
Leeds United reportedly face competition from Everton as they plan to renew interest in Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

The 28-year-old was targeted by Leeds on deadline day and briefly appeared set for a move to West Yorkshire.

However, Fulham pulled the plug on the deal and kept Wilson in their ranks. He featured against Leeds at the weekend, helping the Cottagers seal a 1-0 victory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been suggested Leeds could move again for Wilson, with the Wales international thought to be keen to get as much game time as possible in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Harry Wilson remained at Fulham despite interest from Leeds United.placeholder image
Harry Wilson remained at Fulham despite interest from Leeds United. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Harry Wilson interest

According to SportsBoom, Leeds will again pursue the winger when the winter transfer window opens in January.

However, their Premier League rivals Everton are also believed to plotting a move to lure the wideman from the capital.

Both clubs are said to believe they can tempt Fulham into a sale with Wilson due to become a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Harry Wilson is a senior Wales international.placeholder image
Harry Wilson is a senior Wales international. | NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Image

Leeds United’s transfer window struggles

Leeds have come under fire for their inability to add Wilson to their ranks in the dying embers of the summer window.

Their failure was made more frustrating by the fact it followed an unsuccessful swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte.

Whites boss Daniel Farke had called for his squad to be strengthened in the late stages of the window, but the call was not answered.

Leeds have struggled in the final third so far this term, scoring just once across their opening four Premier League goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The solitary goal was scored by Lukas Nmecha from the penalty spot against Everton, therefore fans are still waiting on a goal from open play.

Leeds currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, with Burnley, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers below them.

MORE: 'Heartbroken' Daniel Farke says ‘I have no critical words' after Leeds United's display at Fulham

Related topics:FulhamPremier LeagueEvertonTransfer NewsTransfer rumours
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice