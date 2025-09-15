Harry Wilson reportedly faces an uncertain future at Fulham despite the collapse of his proposed move to Leeds United.

The 28-year-old was targeted by Leeds on deadline day and for a period it appeared a switch was set to materialise.

However, in a major blow for the Whites, Fulham pulled the plug on the deal and Wilson remained at Craven Cottage.

He featured against Leeds at the weekend, helping Fulham clinch a 1-0 win over the club he came close to joining.

However, Leeds’ hopes of landing the former Hull City and Derby County loanee may not be dead.

Harry Wilson helped Fulham defeat Leeds United at the weekend. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Harry Wilson’s future

According to Football Insider, Wilson’s future at Fulham is uncertain. The winger is believed to be keen on racking up as many minutes as possible ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which he will be hoping to feature in for Wales.

Fulham invested heavily in new wingers in the dying embers of the summer window, suggesting Wilson may have a tough battle for game time on his hands.

Leeds are thought to have retained interest in Wilson, who plays with Leeds quartet Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James on the international stage.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke said: “For Harry Wilson, if Wales are to qualify for the World Cup next summer, he won’t want to be kicking his heels on the bench at Fulham.

“He’ll be looking to play regularly, and if that opportunity was to rise at Leeds United or elsewhere, it is something he might be interested in.”

Harry Wilson has spent the last four years at Fulham. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Leeds United’s transfer struggles

Leeds have come under intense scrutiny since the closure of the window due to their failure to add to their attack late on.

Their failed swoop for Wilson followed an unsuccessful pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte, who ended up being loaned to Chelsea.