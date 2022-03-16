West Ham United's Kurt Zouma. The RSPCA has said in a statement it has “started the process of bringing a prosecution” against West Ham defender Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act . (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Kurt Zouma was seen kicking and slapping one of his cats in footage which surfaced on social media in February, with the RSPCA taking the 27-year-old’s two pet cats into care the same month.

Yoan Zouma’s club suspended him last month after saying he had been responsible for filming the incident, and said in a club statement issued earlier on Wednesday afternoon that he had been charged.

The RSPCA released its own statement later, which read: “Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act.