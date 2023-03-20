Bradford City are hoping that this is the year that they can finally claw themselves out of League Two under Mark Hughes. Play-offs are fading away for their fellow Yorkshire club Doncaster Rovers though.
Harrogate Town’s aim is to stay up and they beat Barrow 1-0 over the weekend. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at how the table is predicted to look at the end of the season after the latest batch of fixtures...
1. Leyton Orient, 88 points
2. Stevenage, 82 points
3. Carlisle, 80 points
4. Northampton, 80 points
5. Bradford, 75 points
6. Mansfield, 75 points
7. Stockport, 74 points
8. Salford, 73 points
9. Sutton, 69 points
10. Swindon, 66 points
11. Barrow, 64 points
12. Doncaster, 63 points
13. Walsall, 62 points
14. Grimsby, 61 points
15. Tranmere, 60 points
16. Newport, 56 points
17. Wimbledon, 55 points
18. Crewe, 53 points
19. Gillingham, 50 points
20. Harrogate, 48 points
21. Colchester, 48 points
22. Crawley, 45 points
23. Hartlepool, 40 points
24. Rochdale, 36 points
Based on these predictions, Leyton Orient will win the title and would be joined in the third tier automatically by Stevenage and Carlisle United. Bradford City would finish 5th and be joined in the play-offs by Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Stockport County, with Salford City missing out by a point.
At the other end of the table, Harrogate are predicted to stay up by eight points. Hartlepool United and Rochdale are expected to slip into the National League, with Crawley Town surviving.