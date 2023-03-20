The latest update in League Two as clubs battle it out to gain promotion to League One

Bradford City are hoping that this is the year that they can finally claw themselves out of League Two under Mark Hughes. Play-offs are fading away for their fellow Yorkshire club Doncaster Rovers though.

Harrogate Town’s aim is to stay up and they beat Barrow 1-0 over the weekend. Using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at how the table is predicted to look at the end of the season after the latest batch of fixtures...

1. Leyton Orient, 88 points

2. Stevenage, 82 points

3. Carlisle, 80 points

4. Northampton, 80 points

5. Bradford, 75 points

6. Mansfield, 75 points

7. Stockport, 74 points

8. Salford, 73 points

9. Sutton, 69 points

10. Swindon, 66 points

11. Barrow, 64 points

12. Doncaster, 63 points

13. Walsall, 62 points

14. Grimsby, 61 points

15. Tranmere, 60 points

16. Newport, 56 points

17. Wimbledon, 55 points

18. Crewe, 53 points

19. Gillingham, 50 points

20. Harrogate, 48 points

21. Colchester, 48 points

22. Crawley, 45 points

23. Hartlepool, 40 points

24. Rochdale, 36 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on these predictions, Leyton Orient will win the title and would be joined in the third tier automatically by Stevenage and Carlisle United. Bradford City would finish 5th and be joined in the play-offs by Northampton Town, Mansfield Town and Stockport County, with Salford City missing out by a point.