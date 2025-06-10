The third tier of English football will have five Yorkshire representatives after Bradford and Doncaster sealed promotion from League Two.

Graham Alexander led the Bantams to a third-placed finish, although their place in League One was not booked until the final day of the regular season.

Grant McCann’s Doncaster lifted the League Two title, giving their fans a huge celebration to make up for last year’s play-off heartbreak.

Barnsley endured a dismal 2024/25 campaign, falling away from play-off contention and languishing in mid-table obscurity.

With Reds hero Conor Hourihane now at the helm, supporters are hoping there is a significant improvement.

Huddersfield and Rotherham, like Barnsley, were tipped by many to threaten near the top of end of the League One table.

Both, however, struggled and decided to sack the managers they started the season with. Michael Duff was axed by the Terriers and Steve Evans was shown the door by the Millers.

The 2025/26 League One campaign looks set to be a thrilling one, mostly because it is packed with ambitious clubs.

Luton Town, Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle have joined the party after tumbling out of the Championship and will have their sights set on promotion.

Predictions are hard to make at such an early stage of the summer, but AI has been tasked with predicting how the League One table will look at the end of the 2025/26 table.

1 . Predicted 2025/26 League One table Here is how AI thinks the final League One table will look.

2 . 24. Burton Albion AI said: "Tipped by most to struggle, defensive frailty and financial constraints doom their campaign."