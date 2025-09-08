Grant McCann’s Doncaster clinched the League Two title last season and have carried their momentum into the 2025/26 campaign.

They have won five of their seven games so far this term, picking up their most recent victory against fellow newly-promoted side Bradford.

It was a blow for the Bantams, but Graham Alexander’s side are still flying high in fifth place.

Just below Bradford are Barnsley, who are improving under head coach Conor Hourihane. The Reds have won four of their opening six games, having not been in action over the weekend.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are third after five victories and two losses. The Terriers started slowly against Peterborough United on Saturday (September 6), but roared back after conceding to claim a 3-2 victory.

Rotherham United are the only Yorkshire club in the bottom half of the table, sitting 17th. The Millers did, however, edge past Exeter City in their most recent outing.

Following the latest round of League One fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer believes the final table will look.