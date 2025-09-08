Supercomputer predicts how League One promotion race will unfold for Bradford City, Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers & Barnsley

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:15 BST

Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Barnsley currently sit in the League One top six.

Grant McCann’s Doncaster clinched the League Two title last season and have carried their momentum into the 2025/26 campaign.

They have won five of their seven games so far this term, picking up their most recent victory against fellow newly-promoted side Bradford.

It was a blow for the Bantams, but Graham Alexander’s side are still flying high in fifth place.

Just below Bradford are Barnsley, who are improving under head coach Conor Hourihane. The Reds have won four of their opening six games, having not been in action over the weekend.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are third after five victories and two losses. The Terriers started slowly against Peterborough United on Saturday (September 6), but roared back after conceding to claim a 3-2 victory.

Rotherham United are the only Yorkshire club in the bottom half of the table, sitting 17th. The Millers did, however, edge past Exeter City in their most recent outing.

Following the latest round of League One fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer believes the final table will look.

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the League One season will play out.

1. Supercomputer predicts League One table

Opta's supercomputer has predicted how the League One season will play out. | Leila Coker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 43.85

2. 24. Peterborough United

Predicted points: 43.85 | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 44.43

3. 23. Port Vale

Predicted points: 44.43 | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 49.14

4. 22. Burton Albion

Predicted points: 49.14 | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:EFL League OneLeague One
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice