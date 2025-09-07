This is a tale of two fixtures between Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United.

The first took place on February 22, 2025. Michael Duff did not yet know it but his reign as Huddersfield head coach was approaching its end.

Widespread changes were made in the months that followed that game, as a new manager and 14 new players were brought in.

Huddersfield Town secured a 3-2 win over Peterborough United. | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire

Worrying similarity

Alas, when the clubs were reunited on September 6, there were some striking similarities early on.

The sluggish way in which Huddersfield used possession and consequent inability to hurt Posh was eerily reminiscent of their meeting months prior.

A deep-sitting midfield two of Ryan Ledson and Herbie Kane proved ineffective, although there was painfully little movement ahead of them.

Peterborough have struggled in the early stages of the campaign but it briefly appeared as if history would be repeated.

Barely two minutes into the second half, a Harry Leonard free-kick cannoned off an unaware Jimmy-Jay Morgan and wrong-footed Lee Nicholls between the sticks.

The nature of the goal may have been fortuitous, but it was hardly harsh on the Terriers.

“It's never a good thing to see,” said Terriers boss Lee Grant. “Especially when it's another deflected shot.

“Did it serve as a shot in the arm? Who knows? I'd much rather it wasn't the case.”

Huddersfield Town bounce back

Fortunately, there were also some distinct differences between the two displays. Huddersfield responded with a level of drive and exuberance that was simply not on show in February.

Second-half changes breathed life into the hosts, who overturned the deficit with goals from Will Alves, Kane and Joe Taylor.

Herbie Kane was among the scorers for Huddersfield Town. | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire

It was a case of making amends for the latter, who struck the post after rounding Posh stopper Alex Bass when it looked easier to convert.

“They look around to the left and to the right and to the opposite side of the changing room and they can see there's a good player wherever they look,” Grant said. “So I feel like there's a real trust and belief in the group that whether he starts or whether he comes on or whether he hasn't started last week, but he's starting this week, I feel like they trust each other to impact the game.

“And from the bench currently, we have almost the same amount of goals as we have from starters.”

Cian Hayes pulled one back deep into stoppage time, although it was only ever going to be a consolation.

Huddersfield showed enough to suggest they have evolved since February - but there is certainly more work to be done.

“We have to be to be honest about the good bits,” Grant said. “And we have to be open and honest and humble enough to look inwards on the bits where we want to be better.”

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Sorensen, Low, Whatmough (Wallace 45), Roughan; Ledson (Kasumu 80), Kane; Harness (May 84), Wiles (Castledine 56), Roosken (Alves 56); Taylor.

Unused substitutes: Litherland, Radulovic.

Peterborough United: Bass, Kioso, Lees (Lolos 75), Nevett, O’Connor, Mendy (Johnston 64); Collins, Khela (Lisbie 76), Garbett; Morgan (Lindgren 59), Leonard (Hayes 75).

Unused substitutes: Smith, Mendonca.