Huddersfield Town will have to assess defender Jack Whatmough following his withdrawal against Peterborough United.

The 29-year-old started at centre-back alongside Joe Low, but did not emerge for the second half.

He was replaced by Murray Wallace, who stepped in the second 45 minutes of the 3-2 victory.

It was not immediately clear why the defender had been substituted, but Terriers boss Lee Grant provided clarity post-match.

Lee Grant on Jack Whatmough

He said: "That was a knock. We've got look at Jack over the next couple of days and see where he's at.

“He felt his calf and I didn't want to force him back out when we've got the sub and that's why we have the sub available. We trust everybody, so we make that decision.”

The game was goalless when Whatmough exited, but a lacklustre first-half display had done little for the confidence of the home supporters.

Jack Whatmough was replaced at half-time during Huddersfield Town's clash with Peterborough United. placeholder image
Jack Whatmough was replaced at half-time during Huddersfield Town's clash with Peterborough United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Lee Grant’s surprise

Grant has admitted his surprise at the lack of energy on show from his side before the half-time break.

He said: "I thought in possession we were slower than we should be and I thought we lacked some detail on some of our passing.

“We lacked some ball speed, that hurt us at times. I think some of the information I gave the group pre-game didn't help them, and I fixed that at half-time and I thought it helped them. So I have to look at myself on that.

“Definitely, our energy was low in the first half. That surprised me. I think it surprised themselves. One of the first things they spoke about after the game, [was that] they were surprised by their own lack of energy.

“We have to discover and understand where that comes from. I can certainly look at the schedule we've had and perhaps give them an out on that.

Lee Grant watched his Huddersfield Town side defeat Peterborough United.placeholder image
Lee Grant watched his Huddersfield Town side defeat Peterborough United. | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire

“But what we have got is super fit athletes who have worked incredibly hard over pre-season that I trust to be fitter than most. I felt we were below the level we're capable of in the first period, so that hurts as well.

“It's a number of things we can recognise already and there's probably one or two bits that we'll discover when we watch it back. I'm certain there will be one or two bits that will be better than we thought, particularly in that second half. As always, we want to be better.”

It was hardly a vintage display from the hosts, but the League One table makes for pleasant viewing seven games into Huddersfield’s season.

The victory over basement boys Peterborough has lifted the Terriers to third, one point adrift of table-toppers Cardiff City.

Grant said: "We came into the week with a clear goal of two wins. We've done that. I'm super proud of the group for being able to do that and respond so well. The caveat to that is, of course, we want to be loads better.”

