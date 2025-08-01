Both the Bantams and Rovers found escaping the fourth tier tough, but managed to seal returns to the third tier last term.

Both clubs will be hoping to continue on an upward trajectory, although consolidation would most likely be considered a win.

Barnsley endured a dismal 2024/25 campaign, failing to keep up with the clubs chasing promotion at the summit.

Huddersfield also saw their promotion push run out of steam and fell into mid-table obscurity. Rotherham were backed for a promotion tilt too, only to find themselves stranded in the bottom half.

League One, as all of England’s professional tiers are, is unforgiving. Losses of form can prove catastrophic and the need for consistency is great.

There will most likely be tense battles at both ends of the table, with the promotion race looking likely to be thrilling.

Cardiff City, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle all fell out of the Championship last season and will be hoping their respective stays in League One are short.

However, a raft of clubs who missed out last year will be hoping to harness their heartbreak and use it as fuel.

AceOdds have deployed their supercomputer to predict how the season will pan out, simulating the campaign 100,000 times.

Results from last season are considered, as are projections based on pre-season expectations and xG.

Financial data and player values are also integrated to form a data-driven prediction for the season ahead.

Here is the supercomputer’s prediction for the 2025/26 campaign, with kick-off just around the corner.