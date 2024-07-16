League One's most expensive players - where Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Wrexham stars rank

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United possess some of League One's most valuable players.

There may be a significant gap between the third tier and glitz and glamour of the Premier League, but there is still plenty of value in League One. It is no longer uncommon to see League One players bought for hefty fees and many go on to greatness.

As the season approaches, it becomes clearer just how much ambition there currently is in the division. Birmingham City have lofty plans for their future, while Wrexham want to remain on an upward trajectory.

Huddersfield may have suffered relegation last term but their American owner Kevin Nagle wants to see the Terriers back in the Championship. Rotherham, meanwhile, have flexed their muscles in the transfer market after a dismal 2023/24 campaign.

Barnsley have also made some eye-catching additions and will be hoping to banish the memories of play-off heartbreak in May 2025.

As deals are done across the division, fans will be wondering how much money their club will pocket if rivals come calling for key figures. Player values are difficult to estimate but here are League One’s most expensive players, according to Transfermarkt.

Estimated value: €1m

1. 31. Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town)

Estimated value: €1m Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Estimated value: €1.2m

2. 30. Herbie Kane (Huddersfield Town)

Estimated value: €1.2m Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Estimated value: €1.2m

3. 29. Ollie Rathbone (Rotherham United)

Estimated value: €1.2m Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Estimated value: €1.2m

4. 28. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town)

Estimated value: €1.2m Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

