There may be a significant gap between the third tier and glitz and glamour of the Premier League, but there is still plenty of value in League One. It is no longer uncommon to see League One players bought for hefty fees and many go on to greatness.

As the season approaches, it becomes clearer just how much ambition there currently is in the division. Birmingham City have lofty plans for their future, while Wrexham want to remain on an upward trajectory.

Huddersfield may have suffered relegation last term but their American owner Kevin Nagle wants to see the Terriers back in the Championship. Rotherham, meanwhile, have flexed their muscles in the transfer market after a dismal 2023/24 campaign.

Barnsley have also made some eye-catching additions and will be hoping to banish the memories of play-off heartbreak in May 2025.