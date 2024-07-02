League One's most expensive squads - where Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Wrexham rank

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:58 BST
Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are among the League One clubs with eye-catching squads.

After missing out on promotion for a second season running, Barnsley’s squad undeniably needs work as a new era is ushered in at Oakwell. However, there is still a lot of exciting talent on the books at Oakwell.

Huddersfield are rebuilding under Michael Duff after dropping out of the Championship and have already made some impressive additions. The latest to arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium is midfielder Herbie Kane, who worked under Duff at Barnsley.

Rotherham, meanwhile, have led the way in League One when it comes to recruitment this summer. The Millers have been aggressive in the transfer market, bringing in a raft of players as they look to right the wrongs of their dismal 2023/24 campaign.

The three Yorkshire clubs are not the only outfits possessing talent – but which squad is the most valuable? Here is a ranking of every League One club, based on their estimated Transfermarkt squad value.

Here are the most expensive squads in League One - according to Transfermarkt.

1. League One's most expensive squads

Here are the most expensive squads in League One - according to Transfermarkt.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Estimated squad value: €2.93m

2. 24. Crawley Town

Estimated squad value: €3.03m

3. 23. Northampton Town

Estimated squad value: €3.83m

4. 22. Shrewsbury Town

