A look if Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town players are represented in the team of the season so far in League Two

Bradford City are 6th in the league table and are in decent form as they prepare for this weekend. The Bantams take on relegation threatened Hartlepool United at Valley Parade.

Doncaster Rovers still have an outside shot of getting into the play-offs and are six points away ahead of their clash against Salford City away. Survival is the aim for Harrogate Town and they lock horns with Barrow at home on Saturday.

In the meantime, here is a look at the League Two team of the season so far with statistics courtesy of WhoScored, with some surprises included in there...

1 . Harry Lewis, Bradford City Average rating: 6.9

2 . Joe Kizzi, Sutton United Average rating: 6.9

3 . Carl Piergianni, Stevenage Average rating: 7.5

4 . Dan Sweeney, Stevenage Average rating: 7.1