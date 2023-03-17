News you can trust since 1754
League Two team of the season so far includes Bradford City, Swindon Town, Northampton Town, Stockport County and Harrogate Town men - gallery

A look if Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town players are represented in the team of the season so far in League Two

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT

Bradford City are 6th in the league table and are in decent form as they prepare for this weekend. The Bantams take on relegation threatened Hartlepool United at Valley Parade.

Doncaster Rovers still have an outside shot of getting into the play-offs and are six points away ahead of their clash against Salford City away. Survival is the aim for Harrogate Town and they lock horns with Barrow at home on Saturday.

In the meantime, here is a look at the League Two team of the season so far with statistics courtesy of WhoScored, with some surprises included in there...

Average rating: 6.9

1. Harry Lewis, Bradford City

Average rating: 6.9

Average rating: 6.9

2. Joe Kizzi, Sutton United

Average rating: 6.9 Photo: Pete Norton

Average rating: 7.5

3. Carl Piergianni, Stevenage

Average rating: 7.5 Photo: Clive Mason

Average rating: 7.1

4. Dan Sweeney, Stevenage

Average rating: 7.1 Photo: Alex Pantling

