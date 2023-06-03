All Sections
League Two's 13 most valuable players including Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Salford City, Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town stars

Market values are brought under the microscope during transfer windows.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 12:45 BST

There will comings and goings at almost every club following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, with attentions quickly turning towards the season ahead.

Although there is more money thrown around the higher up the footballing pyramid, there are still plenty of transfer dealings in the fourth tier. Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the most valuable players to have been on the books of a League Two club during the 2022/23 season.

Here are the most valuable players in League Two according to Transfermarkt.

1. Most valuable players

Here are the most valuable players in League Two according to Transfermarkt. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Value: €350,000

2. 13. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town)

Value: €350,000 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Value: €350,000

3. 12. Jamie Walker (Bradford City)

Value: €350,000 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Value: €350,000

4. 11. Richard Smallwood (Bradford City)

Value: €350,000 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

