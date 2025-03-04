FIGHTING for something at the business end of a season is all that Lee Nicholls has known during his time at Huddersfield Town.

Like with his first campaign at Town in 2021-22, his current mission is all to do with promotion, with the two other seasons sandwiched in the middle being all about survival, by marked contrast.

The Terriers custodian certainly knows what sort of pressure he prefers, in the final analysis.

Nicholls, speaking ahead of the key League One home game with top-two aspirants Wrexham on Tuesday evening, said: "In the first year I was here, we were in a similar situation where, come the end of the season, we were expected to win every game and pushing for the play-offs.

Huddersfield Town keeper Lee Nicholls, pictured during the recent League One derby win at Barnsley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It is definitely a pressure I prefer; of going into a game and having to win it and fighting to get promoted at the end of the day. That’s the pressure you want as a footballer.

"As a player, you need to enjoy the pressure. When you retire and are sat on your couch and you are fifty, these games are the pressure that you will miss.

"It’s about stepping up in these moments, doing the right things and sticking together."

Nicholls is also grateful to be at the centre of it after an injury-affected season, much like in the ‘Great Escape’ campaign of 2022-23.

Huddersfield Town keeper Jacob Chapman.

The custodian made a telling contribution late on in that feted year, more especially in a memorable win in Town’s final away game of the season at Cardiff after being restored to the starting line-up following shoulder surgery.

This time around, Nicholls is back in the starting line-up a bit earlier in the season after going under the knife again, he had an elbow operation in mid-autumn which kept him out for four months.

He added: "When I came back for the final three games (of 22-23), I worked hard behind the scenes to make sure I was ready and just trying to make a difference in any way I could. It’s a similar situation now.

"I was out for a long time and it’s up to me now to try and make a difference to the lads, club and fans.

"Towards the end of the season, a close dressing room makes a massive difference. We are together and it’s a close group and a hell of a lot of talent in there as well. We’re going to get bodies back from the dressing room as well."

Having returned to fitness in late January, Nicholls had to bide his time initially with Jacob Chapman having impressed in his absence.

While understandably keen to return to the starting line-up, it did not stop him from supporting the Aussie during his time in goal and mentoring all of the club’s young goalkeepers is something which he enjoys doing in his role as a senior professional.

On a potential role in that regard after his playing days are over, he continued: "Maybe. I think it's something I’d definitely consider. Right now I am focusing on playing.