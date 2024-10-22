Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie Gray is reportedly being eyed for a reunion with former Leeds United director Victor Orta at Sevilla.

Orta was the director of football at Elland Road as Gray made his swift ascent through the youth ranks of his boyhood club.

Neither are on the books in West Yorkshire anymore, with Orta leaving before Gray’s first-team breakthrough in 2023.

According to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, Orta’s current club Sevilla have started work on a potential loan arrangement.

Archie Gray has not yet made a Premier League start for Tottenham Hotspur. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham are highly unlikely to sanction a permanent exit, but a loan switch could prove beneficial for Gray given his current status within the Spurs squad.

His is still waiting on his first Premier League start, having tallied 33 minutes of action over the course of four substitute appearances. In contrast, he made 40 starts for Leeds during the last regular Championship season.

Orta has previously waxed lyrical about Gray, who is still just only 18 years old. In 2021, he spoke glowingly about the prodigy in an interview with La Media Inglesa.

He said: "He’s one of those players you see every, I don’t know. I remember Kun Agüero and saying ‘what is this?’. It’s something that happens once in a long time, so I wanted to mention Archie Gray.

"[It] has actually happened only a few times, in the South America under-20s tournament, Kun scored 10 or 12 goals or something like that, you could see he was different. I saw Ángel Correa in under-15s in San Lorenzo and it impacted me.