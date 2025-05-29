Leeds United academy graduate with bizarre record for Whites becomes free agent as Hibernian announce exit
The 22-year-old, who is comfortable deployed in midfield or at centre-back, was highly-rated during his rise through the Leeds ranks.
A standout at youth level, he eventually made his way into the senior set-up and appeared on the bench in the Premier League.
However, first-team opportunities proved limited and at the end of the 2021/22 season, Kenneh sought pastures new north of the border.
Nohan Kenneh at Hibernian
He linked up with Hibernian, penning a three-year deal after ending his lengthy association with the Whites.
It was not the fresh start he was looking for and after 19 appearances in three years, the Liberia international has been released.
Kenneh did, however, accumulate experience during loan spells at Ross County and Shrewsbury Town.
While on the books of the latter, he featured against Leeds in the Carabao Cup in August 2023.
Nohan Kenneh’s bizarre Leeds United record
Although Kenneh featured prominently for youth sides at Leeds, his senior appearance tally stands at zero.
Bizarrely, his yellow card count at senior level stands at one. In March 2022, Kenneh was booked as a substitute following the celebrations of Luke Ayling’s late winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
In picking up the booking, Kenneh cemented his status as a pub quiz answer for years to come.
Nohan Kenneh’s future
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kenneh, who undeniably boasts potential.
When Ross County re-signed Kenneh on loan in January, manager Don Cowie said: “We are pleased to bring Nohan back to the club.
“He had a really positive impact on the team in his first spell and played an important part in retaining our Premiership status. He helps to bring a different dimension to our midfield area.”
