Leeds United academy graduate 'open-minded' about future amid Everton and Aston Villa links
In the two years since Phillips completed a high-profile move to Manchester City, his stock has fallen at a dramatic speed. He struggled for minutes under Pep Guardiola and found form hard to come by during a loan stint at West Ham United last season.
Despite featuring for Manchester City in a string of pre-season friendlies, it does not appear implausible that he will seek pastures new this summer. In recent weeks, he has been linked with both Everton and Aston Villa.
Sky Sports have claimed there is interest from several Premier League clubs, as well as from abroad. However, it is understood Turkish side Galatasaray are not among his options.
Phillips is said to be open-minded about his future, with no firm developments yet to emerge. A move away from Manchester City would appear logical, considering regular starts do not appear likely at the Etihad Stadium.
A run of games elsewhere, on the other hand, could breathe life into the 28-year-old’s career. He has previously shown himself to be capable of cutting it at Premier League level, as well as on the international stage with England.
