Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips is reportedly open-minded about his future amid reports of interest from Everton and Aston Villa in the Manchester City midfielder.

In the two years since Phillips completed a high-profile move to Manchester City, his stock has fallen at a dramatic speed. He struggled for minutes under Pep Guardiola and found form hard to come by during a loan stint at West Ham United last season.

Despite featuring for Manchester City in a string of pre-season friendlies, it does not appear implausible that he will seek pastures new this summer. In recent weeks, he has been linked with both Everton and Aston Villa.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is said to be of interest to several Premier League clubs. Image: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty ImagesManchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is said to be of interest to several Premier League clubs. Image: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Sky Sports have claimed there is interest from several Premier League clubs, as well as from abroad. However, it is understood Turkish side Galatasaray are not among his options.

Phillips is said to be open-minded about his future, with no firm developments yet to emerge. A move away from Manchester City would appear logical, considering regular starts do not appear likely at the Etihad Stadium.

A run of games elsewhere, on the other hand, could breathe life into the 28-year-old’s career. He has previously shown himself to be capable of cutting it at Premier League level, as well as on the international stage with England.

