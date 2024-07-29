Aston Villa have tabled a loan offer to Manchester City for Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips, according to reports.

Over two years have passed since the combative midfielder left his boyhood club, sealing a dream move to the Premier League champions for a reported £45m. However, the switch proved to the beginning of a turbulent chapter in his career.

He has endured a startling loss of form, first struggling for minutes at Manchester City before delivering underwhelming displays on loan at West Ham United. Phillips has also fallen away from England contention, despite previously being one of Gareth Southgate’s most trusted lieutenants.

He is now back at Manchester City following his loan stint in the capital and has been part of the squad’s pre-season preparations. A future at the Etihad Stadium, however, remains hard to envisage.

Kalvin Phillips has been strongly linked with a move away from Manchester City. Image: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Everton have been strongly linked with the midfielder, with reports claiming Phillips would be open to the idea of playing under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

Football Insider have claimed Villa have joined the hunt, making a loan offer as they prepare for life in the Champions League. Manchester City are said to be keen on offloading Phillips permanently, but reports have indicated they could sanction another loan.