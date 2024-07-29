Aston Villa 'submit offer' for Leeds United academy graduate amid Everton 'interest'
Over two years have passed since the combative midfielder left his boyhood club, sealing a dream move to the Premier League champions for a reported £45m. However, the switch proved to the beginning of a turbulent chapter in his career.
He has endured a startling loss of form, first struggling for minutes at Manchester City before delivering underwhelming displays on loan at West Ham United. Phillips has also fallen away from England contention, despite previously being one of Gareth Southgate’s most trusted lieutenants.
He is now back at Manchester City following his loan stint in the capital and has been part of the squad’s pre-season preparations. A future at the Etihad Stadium, however, remains hard to envisage.
Everton have been strongly linked with the midfielder, with reports claiming Phillips would be open to the idea of playing under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.
Football Insider have claimed Villa have joined the hunt, making a loan offer as they prepare for life in the Champions League. Manchester City are said to be keen on offloading Phillips permanently, but reports have indicated they could sanction another loan.
A fresh start could be just what Phillips needs as he looks to get his career back on track. He has previously proven he can cut it at Premier League level with Leeds, while he also went toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite on the international stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.