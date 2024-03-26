The 28-year-old lived out the dream of boyhood Leeds supporters by ascending the youth ranks and becoming a key figure in the senior set-up at Elland Road.

He established himself as a crucial cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds machine, helping the Whites lift the Championship title in 2020. The academy graduate then starred for the club in the Premier League, earning an England breakthrough with his form.

However, since leaving Leeds for Manchester City in 2022, he has endured a difficult chapter in his career. Minutes proved hard to come by at the Etihad Stadium and he has not enjoyed a revival on loan at West Ham.

Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips is currently on loan at West Ham United from Manchester City. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

His slump has pushed him down the England pecking order and he missed out on the squad named for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

He has been linked with a return to Leeds with his future looking uncertain, although has been warned against the move by former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “I am going to say no. Overall, I am of the mentality to never really go back. Even though he might have a chance to play more at Man City next year maybe, I just don’t think going Leeds would necessarily be the best thing for him.