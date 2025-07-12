Leeds United analysis: Where Daniel Farke appears to be on his toes when it comes to stepping up to Premier League

If the pattern Gabriel Gudmundsson bucked this week is anything to go by, Leeds United will look quite different next season.

The Whites' fourth summer signing was the first smaller than 6ft.

Last summer 6ft 1in Joe Rothwell and 6ft 3in Joe Rodon were signed, but Largie Ramzani, Jayden Bogle, Ao Tanaka, Isaac Schmidt and Manor Solomon dragged the average height of the outfield additions down to 5ft 8in.

To use manager Daniel Farke's terminology, that window was more about "ballers" – technically-gifted players. Tanaka can see a pass, Solomon and Ramazani can beat a man (right-back Bogle too) and Rothwell's big contribution at set pieces was pinpoint deliveries, not getting on the end of them.

It would be idiotic to say technique does not matter in a division as good as the Premier League, but Farke has been studying what it takes to be a success in it, and would seem to have concluded his side need to be bigger and stronger.

So far it is a small sample size and given the other additions have been centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, plus No 9 Lukas Nmecha, you might expect them to be some of the squad’s taller players.

But pursuing central midfielders like Sean Longstaff (6ft 1in) and Anton Stach (6ft 3in) suggests a pattern.

When Pep Guardiola won the treble with Barcelona in 2009, his team was characterised by small, agile, highly technical players Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi. Later, 5ft 9in Javier Mascherano became a central defender.

PHYSICAL: Leeds United's new 6ft 2in centre-back Jaka Bijol (grounded) (Image: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Guardiola's treble at Manchester City in 2023 was built around hulking figures like Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Rodri and Erling Haaland.

Premier League players have to be able to mix it physically and technically, at speed.

According to WhoScored.com, Leeds were 20th in last season's Championship for aerial duels won.

It is one, crude, measure – Liverpool were in the Premier League's relegation zone whereas relegated Ipswich Town (6th), Leicester City (10th) and Southampton (14th) were respectable – but for a newspaper unable to afford the sophisticated databases modern football clubs have, it gives a clue.

"BALLER": Elegant Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka is not so obviously suited to physical battles (Image: Tony Johnson)

Physicality when the play is nearer the turf is important too, though keeping the ball out and finishing chances – two areas where more work is still needed in this window – will always be most important.