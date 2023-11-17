All Sections
Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth 'keeping tabs' on situation of former Barnsley star

Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth are said to be keeping tabs on former Liverpool and Barnsley winger Ryan Kent.
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT

Turkish giants Fenerbahce recruited the 26-year-old in the summer after his lengthy association with Rangers came to an end.

However, the move has not quite worked out for either party.

He has been limited to just one league start, making the bulk of his appearances from the bench.

Ryan Kent left Rangers earlier this year. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesRyan Kent left Rangers earlier this year. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
According to TEAMtalk, both Leeds and AFC Bournemouth are monitoring his situation. His former club Rangers are also said to be keeping an eye.

The report claims Kent will be made available for loan in January, with an option to buy something Fenerbahce are said to be willing to negotiate.

Speculation regarding Leeds interest in Kent has circulated for years, with former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa reportedly an admirer.

When it became clear his time at Rangers was coming to an end, he was linked with an array of clubs including Leeds, Sheffield United and Everton.

However, he opted for a fresh challenge overseas at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Kent is no stranger to Yorkshire having spent time on loan at Barnsley while on the books at Anfield.

He departed Liverpool in 2019, spending four years as an integral part of the Rangers squad.

