Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers dominate penultimate Yorkshire Team of the Week
Here’s the line-up.
Goalkeeper
Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Doncaster Rovers)
Textbook save to deny Bradford’s Alex Pattison in the first half and a huge penalty parry to thwart Tyreik Wright late on.
Defence
Jamie Sterry (Doncaster Rovers)
Here, there and everywhere on a splendid afternoon for Rovers.
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
Immaculate once again versus Bristol City. Classy distribution, consummate defending.
Joe Rodon (Leeds United)
See above.
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)
Showed leadership at Stoke and the Blades are going to need him in the play-offs.
Junior Firpo (Leeds United)
Remains to be seen if it’s his Elland Road swansong. Effervescent, bucaneering and another beautiful assist.
Midfield
Manor Solomon (Leeds United)
Different class and made life a misery for the Robins rearguard. Fine cross for opener.
Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)
Lovely opener and such an elegant footballer.
Charlie Crew (Doncaster Rovers)
A late-season renaissance for Leeds loanee and had a special afternoon in his burgeoning career for Rovers, who sealed the promotion deal.
Jordan Gibson (Doncaster Rovers)
Excellent performance and went close to silencing the City taunts with a goal.
Forward
Rob Street (Doncaster Rovers)
Striker’s goal put Donny on their way. Tenth goal of a super loan spell.
Manager/head coach: Grant McCann (Doncaster Rovers)
