Leeds United and Hull City to 'battle' for signature of 6ft 3in midfielder with international caps
The 24-year-old, a senior Gambia international, stands at 6ft 3in and has been plying his trade in Austria since last summer.
Revered for both his technical proficiency and his physical attributes, Barry has taken to life in the Austrian top flight like a duck to water.
He penned a two-year deal at the Franz Horr Stadium having previously shone for an array of clubs in Israel.
According to Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, his exploits have caught the attention of both Leeds and Hull.
There is also said to be interest from across Europe, with clubs in France and Germany among those thought to have their eyes on the midfielder.
With Barry out of contract in 2026, it looks set to be a case of stick or twist in the summer and offers could potentially be considered.
It is believed it may require millions for Austria Vienna to part with Barry and it remains to be seen whether their asking price is palatable for interested parties.
Leeds are currently on course to seal promotion to the Premier League, while Hull are embroiled in a battle for their Championship status.
