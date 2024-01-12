A left-back by trade, Doig has established himself as a key figure for Verona at just 21. He made the move to Italy in 2022, joining from Hibernian. A Scotland youth international, he has made a total of 35 appearances since his move to Serie A.

According to L’Equipe, he is of interest to both Leeds and Scottish Premiership heavyweights Rangers. The two clubs are reportedly set to go head-to-head for his signature, while Marseille and Torino have also been credited with interest.

Left-back has proven to be a problematic position for Leeds in recent years and the Whites have lost two defenders already in the current window.

Josh Doig has impressed at Hellas Verona. Image: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Djed Spence saw his loan spell at Elland Road cut short before the long-serving Luke Ayling departed for Middlesbrough.

Ayling has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season, although his Elland Road days appear numbered as he is out of contract at the end of the season. He also issued an emotional farewell message following confirmation of the move.