Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur engage in 'advanced' Joe Rodon and Archie Gray talks

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:46 BST
Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in advanced negotiations about deals for Archie Gray and Joe Rodon.

Gray is one of the most in-demand prospects in Europe and appeared Brentford-bound over the weekend, until it emerged a bid from the Bees had been rejected.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Tottenham have met the 18-year-old’s exit clause and are thought to be in talks about wrapping up a deal. The fee is expected to be in the region of £40m.

There is also said to be talks being held regarding Rodon, who spent last on loan at Leeds from Tottenham. He was a rock at the back for the Whites and discussions regarding a permanent move to Elland Road have reportedly been held.

Archie Gray and Joe Rodon excelled for Leeds United last season. Image: Bruce RollinsonArchie Gray and Joe Rodon excelled for Leeds United last season. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Losing Gray would undoubtedly be a bitter pill to swallow for Leeds fans, especially considering his deep family connection to the club. Leeds also have a history losing top prospects from their academy, although the arrival of Rodon would arguably soften the blow.

The Wales international has been linked with all three newly-promoted Premier League clubs, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton said to have taken an interest.

Luring him back to Elland Road, therefore, would represent a coup for the Championship promotion hopefuls. If Rodon does indeed seal a return, it would reportedly be in a deal separate to one that would see Gray head in the opposite direction.

Although neither deal is complete, there is understood to be confidence agreements can be reached.

