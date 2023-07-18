The 27-year-old is reportedly expected to leave Ibrox this summer and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are among the clubs keeping tabs on him.

A move for Kamara this summer would end his four-year association with the Gers, having joined the Scottish giants from Dundee back in 2019. He had previously been on the books of Arsenal, who sent the midfielder out on loan to Southend United and Colchester United during his time in North London.

A spate of departures at Elland Road has left the Leeds squad appearing thin, with Spanish midfielder Marc Roca the latest to leave. However, speculation regarding incomings is rife and a deal has reportedly been agreed for the signing of Wales international Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old is reportedly expected to leave Ibrox this summer. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images