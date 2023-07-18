All Sections
Leeds United 'assessing' Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara with ex-Arsenal man said to be attracting interest from multiple clubs

Leeds United are reportedly assessing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST

The 27-year-old is reportedly expected to leave Ibrox this summer and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are among the clubs keeping tabs on him.

A move for Kamara this summer would end his four-year association with the Gers, having joined the Scottish giants from Dundee back in 2019. He had previously been on the books of Arsenal, who sent the midfielder out on loan to Southend United and Colchester United during his time in North London.

A spate of departures at Elland Road has left the Leeds squad appearing thin, with Spanish midfielder Marc Roca the latest to leave. However, speculation regarding incomings is rife and a deal has reportedly been agreed for the signing of Wales international Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old is reportedly expected to leave Ibrox this summer. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
The 27-year-old is reportedly expected to leave Ibrox this summer. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

The reported interest comes at a time of great change for Leeds, who are now officially under the control of 49ers Enterprises.

Related topics:Glen KamaraRangersIbroxDundeeYorkshire Evening Post