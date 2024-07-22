Leeds United have teased the announcement of their new away kit - and dropped a major design hint.

The club recently unveiled their new home kit for the 2024/25 season, to mixed reviews. While many fans complimented the design, the prominence of the colour red on the Red Bull sponsor logo proved controversial. ‘Red’ is a colour typically associated with Leeds’ bitter rivals Manchester United.

However, social media is awash with excitement regarding the imminent arrival of Leeds’ away kit announcement. A post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has shown a Leeds city centre billboard teasing the announcement.

The billboard, located near the Old Red Lion pub between Water Lane and Meadow Lane, shows the iconic Leeds ‘smiley’ badge next to a QR code. When the code is scanned, it takes fans to the club website.

Leeds United have teased an away kit announcement. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

There is an opportunity for supporters to register interest by submitting their details, while there is also an image of a kit announcement set-up. Once details are entered, fans are greeted with the date of July 24, presumably the date of the unveiling.