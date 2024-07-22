Leeds United away kit: Teaser spotted on city centre billboard with 'smiley' badge hint ahead of announcement
The club recently unveiled their new home kit for the 2024/25 season, to mixed reviews. While many fans complimented the design, the prominence of the colour red on the Red Bull sponsor logo proved controversial. ‘Red’ is a colour typically associated with Leeds’ bitter rivals Manchester United.
However, social media is awash with excitement regarding the imminent arrival of Leeds’ away kit announcement. A post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has shown a Leeds city centre billboard teasing the announcement.
The billboard, located near the Old Red Lion pub between Water Lane and Meadow Lane, shows the iconic Leeds ‘smiley’ badge next to a QR code. When the code is scanned, it takes fans to the club website.
There is an opportunity for supporters to register interest by submitting their details, while there is also an image of a kit announcement set-up. Once details are entered, fans are greeted with the date of July 24, presumably the date of the unveiling.
The ‘smiley’ carries historical significance, as it featured on club shirts between 1973 and 1981. During this time period, Leeds were crowned champions of the First Division and battled it out with the game’s elites.
