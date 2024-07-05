Leeds United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2024/25 season.

Adidas are responsible for producing the club’s kits for a fifth season running, having taken over the role as kit manufacturer in 2020. The most significant change is on the front of the shirt, with Red Bull prominent as the new sponsor.

Red Bull’s partnership with Leeds was announced in May, following the agreement of a multi-year deal. As part of the deal, Red Bull were confirmed to be official kit sponsors for the men’s and women’s teams, as well as the exclusive energy drink partner of the club.

Historically, Leeds have not been a club associated with the colour red. It is the main colour of the club’s bitter rivals, Manchester United, therefore there has been some discontent among fans due to the red colouring on the Red Bull logo. The Whites did, however, have a dark red third kit for the 2020/21 season.

Elsewhere on the shirt, there are more traditional design features. There are three blue stripes across the shoulders, with matching panels that continue on to the shorts.

The shirt also has a Yorkshire Rose on the back of the neck, paying homage to the county and the club’s history as part of it.

Speaking about the Red Bull partnership in May, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe said: “I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club.

"As chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future. Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”