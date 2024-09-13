Leeds United looked at former Sheffield United star James McAtee and ex-Hull City playmaker Fabio Carvalho over the summer, according to the club’s chief executive officer Angus Kinnear.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s inability to secure a number 10 was a source of frustration for fans during the summer transfer window. Georginio Rutter had held down the role since the arrival of Daniel Farke and won the affection of the Elland Road faithful with his exploits in the position.

However, when Brighton & Hove Albion activated his £40m release clause, the Whites were placed in a difficult position. Daniel Farke made his desire to see Rutter replaced clear, although Leeds did not recruit a player in Rutter’s mould before the deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to on The Square Ball’s podcast, he also namedropped another two playmakers with impressive CVs. McAtee is a bright prospect at Manchester City, who has spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Sheffield United.

Carvalho, meanwhile, spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull from Liverpool.

Liverpool loaned Fabio Carvalho to Hull City last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Kinnear said: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him. And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford.

“To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”