Leeds United chief makes transfer admission regarding former Sheffield United and Hull City loan stars
The club’s inability to secure a number 10 was a source of frustration for fans during the summer transfer window. Georginio Rutter had held down the role since the arrival of Daniel Farke and won the affection of the Elland Road faithful with his exploits in the position.
However, when Brighton & Hove Albion activated his £40m release clause, the Whites were placed in a difficult position. Daniel Farke made his desire to see Rutter replaced clear, although Leeds did not recruit a player in Rutter’s mould before the deadline.
Kinnear has gone public with the interest Leeds held in Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer over the summer, as well as their admiring glances towards Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia.
Speaking to on The Square Ball’s podcast, he also namedropped another two playmakers with impressive CVs. McAtee is a bright prospect at Manchester City, who has spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Sheffield United.
Carvalho, meanwhile, spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull from Liverpool.
Kinnear said: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him. And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.
“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford.
“To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”
While Leeds may have not signed a playmaker of Rutter’s profile, Farke did see his squad bolstered by the arrivals of attack-minded midfielders. Joe Rothwell was signed on loan from AFC Bournemouth and Ao Tanaka joined from Fortuna Dusseldorf.
