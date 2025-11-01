'We weren’t brave or confident' - Daniel Farke makes blunt admission after Leeds United's defeat to Brighton
Firepower has been a concern at Elland Road this season, with Leeds among the lowest scorers in the Premier League.
The Whites were toothless against the Seagulls, who looked considerably more threatening as they cruised to victory.
Danny Welbeck continued his rich vein of form to open the scoring before victory for the hosts was wrapped up by a Diego Gomez brace.
Daniel Farke’s admission
Whites boss Farke said: “We don’t have to overanalyse the game. There is no sugar-coating that they were the better side. Overall in the game it was quite equal, 50-50 possession, but out of their possession they were far more clinical.
“We didn’t start very well. We weren’t brave or confident. If you’re 1-0 down in the away game, it’s always difficult. After that I was impressed with how we handled it.
“Deliveries were not as good and then missed chances. I felt we were not that far away from equalising then we gave the 2-0 and 3-0 in quick succession.”
Fabian Hurzeler verdict
His opposite number, Fabian Hurzeler, claimed his side deserved their clean sheet.
He said: “Overall it was good performance from the start, especially the first 20 minutes. We lost a bit of control but in the second half got it back.
“Winning is always the best feeling but a clean sheet gives you a high percentage of winning the game. Everyone worked hard and were there for each other. We deserve a clean sheet.”
Hurzeler was also asked about veteran marksman Welbeck, who some fans believe is worthy of a recall to the England national team.
Brighton’s boss said: “Again it’s not my decision. I’m happy he’s in my team. I’m sure the other German will make the right decision.”