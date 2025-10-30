Stephen Warnock has shared his “big concern” regarding Leeds United’s summer transfer window business.

When Leeds lifted the Championship title in May, there was relief and jubilation across the city. However, as players paraded the trophy around the city centre, fans knew some of the figures on the bus would not be sticking around.

Promotion is often followed by an overhaul as clubs prepare for life in a tougher division. Over the course of the summer, 10 senior signings were made by the Whites.

A number of the players brought on board have impressed, yet there have been some lingering frustrations over Leeds’ window performance.

Leeds have at times appeared to be in need of extra firepower in the final third, particularly when injuries have struck.

When asked if he had concerns over Leeds’ attack, former Whites left-back Warnock shared a particular point of frustration.

Stephen Warnock was a reliable figure for Leeds United during his two-year spell at Elland Road. | Ryan Browne/Getty Images

Stephen Warnock’s ‘big concern’

He told The Yorkshire Post: "You could label that with a lot of teams in the Premier League and I think that's what separates the top half and the bottom half all the time.

"My big concern is, why leave it so late in the transfer window? If that's the issue, get it sorted earlier. This is the side of football that drives me insane. Ownerships are saying 'well, he's going to be £2m more than we want to spend', but if you stay in the Premier League, you get that back.

“You're never going to win over the board because you can't guarantee you're going to be safe or that you're going to finish two places higher by signing a player. But you do know, when you bring a player of quality in, that it gives you a better chance.”

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke's call for attacking reinforcement in late August was not answered. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Forward question mark

Warnock, who made 67 appearances for Leeds between 2013 and 2015, has insisted he is a fan of attacking additions Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, he has expressed doubt over the latter’s ability to deliver a 20-goal haul.

He said: "I like Okafor, I think he's a good player. I like Calvert-Lewin, but is Dominic Calvert-Lewin going to score 20 goals? Probably not.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin joined Leeds United in the summer after leaving Everton. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

"If you can stay in a position, up until January, where you're still above the relegation zone, then you can go and knock on the board, and say 'look what I've done without signing [those] players’.

“However, the board might then come back and say 'you haven't signed those players but you were capable of doing this'.

