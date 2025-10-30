Exclusive:Stephen Warnock's 'big concern' over Leeds United transfer business as Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubt expressed
When Leeds lifted the Championship title in May, there was relief and jubilation across the city. However, as players paraded the trophy around the city centre, fans knew some of the figures on the bus would not be sticking around.
Promotion is often followed by an overhaul as clubs prepare for life in a tougher division. Over the course of the summer, 10 senior signings were made by the Whites.
A number of the players brought on board have impressed, yet there have been some lingering frustrations over Leeds’ window performance.
Manager Daniel Farke called for his attack to be strengthened in the dying embers, but swoops for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte and Fulham’s Harry Wilson failed.
Leeds have at times appeared to be in need of extra firepower in the final third, particularly when injuries have struck.
When asked if he had concerns over Leeds’ attack, former Whites left-back Warnock shared a particular point of frustration.
Stephen Warnock’s ‘big concern’
He told The Yorkshire Post: "You could label that with a lot of teams in the Premier League and I think that's what separates the top half and the bottom half all the time.
"My big concern is, why leave it so late in the transfer window? If that's the issue, get it sorted earlier. This is the side of football that drives me insane. Ownerships are saying 'well, he's going to be £2m more than we want to spend', but if you stay in the Premier League, you get that back.
“You're never going to win over the board because you can't guarantee you're going to be safe or that you're going to finish two places higher by signing a player. But you do know, when you bring a player of quality in, that it gives you a better chance.”
Forward question mark
Warnock, who made 67 appearances for Leeds between 2013 and 2015, has insisted he is a fan of attacking additions Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
However, he has expressed doubt over the latter’s ability to deliver a 20-goal haul.
He said: "I like Okafor, I think he's a good player. I like Calvert-Lewin, but is Dominic Calvert-Lewin going to score 20 goals? Probably not.
"If you can stay in a position, up until January, where you're still above the relegation zone, then you can go and knock on the board, and say 'look what I've done without signing [those] players’.
“However, the board might then come back and say 'you haven't signed those players but you were capable of doing this'.
“Again, it's that stick or twist situation, what will the board do? The manager will always want players, options off the bench as well. But he has got an abundance of riches. He has got a lot of attacking players."